Expert Insight On FBI Alerts Of Increased Hacking Targeting Mobile Banking Apps

In response to an FBI alert issued today that warned mobile banking app users that they will be increasingly targeted by hackers trying to steal their credentials and take over their banking accounts, cybersecurity experts offer perspective.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Josh Bohls, Founder, Inkscreen
June 11, 2020
the mobile banking apps are safer than their companion websites
We witnessed a rise in banking scams related to the SBA programs after COVID-19 so it is not surprising that new and inexperienced mobile banking customers are also now a target. By now all of the major banks offer robust mobile banking apps with security and fraud review teams, and many of the smaller community and regional banks have followed suit with the help of companies such as Q2. Generally ....We witnessed a rise in banking scams related to the SBA programs after COVID-19 so it is not surprising that new and inexperienced mobile banking customers are also now a target. By now all of the major banks offer robust mobile banking apps with security and fraud review teams, and many of the smaller community and regional banks have followed suit with the help of companies such as Q2. Generally speaking, the mobile banking apps are safer than their companion websites, and the rule of thumb is to never click a link from an email or text message related to your bank accounts but instead go directly to the bank's app or website and check there for a message or alert.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]