Expert Insight On FBI Alerts Of Increased Hacking Targeting Mobile Banking Apps

In response to an FBI alert issued today that warned mobile banking app users that they will be increasingly targeted by hackers trying to steal their credentials and take over their banking accounts, cybersecurity experts offer perspective.

James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
June 11, 2020
This popular response originates from Willie Sutton, a bank robber from the 1920s.
Why do criminals rob banks? "Because that's where the money is." This popular response originates from Willie Sutton, a bank robber from the 1920s. This message has carried on through the years and is still a reason why cyber criminals target banking apps, banking credentials, and other personal information. It is not unlikely that with the recent pandemic and bank lobbies being closed to reduce t
Josh Bohls, Founder,  Inkscreen
June 11, 2020
the mobile banking apps are safer than their companion websites
We witnessed a rise in banking scams related to the SBA programs after COVID-19 so it is not surprising that new and inexperienced mobile banking customers are also now a target. By now all of the major banks offer robust mobile banking apps with security and fraud review teams, and many of the smaller community and regional banks have followed suit with the help of companies such as Q2. Generally the mobile banking apps are safer than their companion websites
