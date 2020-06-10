Expert Insight On Dark Basin – Uncovering A Massive Hack-For-Hire Operation

A hack-for-hire group, called Dark Basin, has been outed after targeting thousands of individuals and organizations worldwide – including advocacy groups and journalists, elected and senior government officials, and hedge funds — over the course of seven years. Dark Basin conducted commercial espionage on behalf of their clients, against customers’ opponents involved in high-profile public events, criminal cases, financial transactions, news stories and advocacy, according to researchers at Citizen Lab. In all, more than 10,000 victim email accounts were targeted, according to Reuters, who broke the news.