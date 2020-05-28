Expert Insight On Cost Of Criminal Services

A new whitepaper on the cost of criminal services has revealed that, over the past five years due to supply and demand, the prices for botnet rentals and credit card numbers have taken a nosedive.

Ransomware-as-a-service prices still start at $5 with Crypterlocker, which has been around since 2013, continuing to demand a high price (around $100), but copies of driver’s licenses, passports and bill statements start at $5 – similar to prices in 2015, while United States credit cards, which were sold at $20 in 2015, now start at just $1.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ilia Kolochenko, Founder and CEO,  ImmuniWeb
May 28, 2020
Many young people were earning their living by doing some ad hoc programming and other IT work.
I think it’s a false plummet that substantially stems from a rapid proliferation of amateur and unskilled cybercriminals. Many young people were earning their living by doing some ad hoc programming and other IT work. With the pandemic, demand for their services crashed, leaving them without a choice but to join the dark side. Unsurprisingly, their cheap services are often of substandard quality ....
