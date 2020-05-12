ChatBooks photo print service has informed its customers that user information was stolen from their systems following a cyber attack. Data consisting of 15 million user records is now being offered for sale on the dark web. This breach is part of a spree of leaks from a group of hackers that is now selling over 73 million user records from 11 companies. These records include email addresses, hashed passwords (SHA-512), social media access tokens, and personally identifiable information. Additionally, for a small portion of the affected records, some phone numbers, FacebookIDs, and inactive social media access and merchant tokens were also stolen.
Expert Insight On ChatBooks Discloses Data Breach After Data Sold On Dark Web
