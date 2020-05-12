Expert Insight On ChatBooks Discloses Data Breach After Data Sold On Dark Web

ChatBooks photo print service has informed its customers that user information was stolen from their systems following a cyber attack. Data consisting of 15 million user records is now being offered for sale on the dark web. This breach is part of a spree of leaks from a group of hackers that is now selling over 73 million user records from 11 companies. These records include email addresses, hashed passwords (SHA-512), social media access tokens, and personally identifiable information. Additionally, for a small portion of the affected records, some phone numbers, FacebookIDs, and inactive social media access and merchant tokens were also stolen.