Expert Insight On CallStranger Vulnerability Lets Attacks Bypass Security Systems And Scan LANs

A severe vulnerability has been discovered in a core protocol found in almost all internet of things (IoT) devices. The vulnerability, named CallStranger, allows attackers to hijack smart devices for distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, but also for attacks that bypass security solutions to reach and conduct scans on a victim’s internal network — effectively granting attackers access to areas where they normally wouldn’t be able to reach.

