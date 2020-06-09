Expert Insight On CallStranger Vulnerability Lets Attacks Bypass Security Systems And Scan LANs

255 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

A severe vulnerability has been discovered in a core protocol found in almost all internet of things (IoT) devices. The vulnerability, named CallStranger, allows attackers to hijack smart devices for distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, but also for attacks that bypass security solutions to reach and conduct scans on a victim’s internal network — effectively granting attackers access to areas where they normally wouldn’t be able to reach.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Craig Young, , Principal Security Researcher ,  Tripwire
June 09, 2020
The SUBSCRIBE method in UPnP allows nodes on the network to register a URL to receive callbacks as specified conditions are met.
As the researcher noted, UPnP was effectively designed from the ground up without security. Although applications can staple on authentication, in most cases all requests from the local network are just trusted. What’s worse is that these devices rarely employ protections against cross-site attacks and, as I’ve shown on several devices, a malicious website can leverage UPnP services to manipul ....
[Read More >>]
Ilia Kolochenko, Founder and CEO,  ImmuniWeb
June 09, 2020
It is nonetheless perfectly possible to identify the “heart and the brain” of the system.
Modern enterprises are characterized by a skyrocketing complexity of their IT infrastructure that may be dispersed across a hundred of countries and maintained by thousands of third parties. On one side, this makes organizations extremely vulnerable and susceptible to cyber-attacks such as ransomware, which exploit shadow IT devices, unprotected cloud and abandoned servers as an entry point into t ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article