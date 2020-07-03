Expert Insight on BMW Customer Database for Sale on Dark Web

database of 384,319 BMW car owners in the U.K. is being offered for sale on an underground forum by the KelvinSecurity Team hacking group, according to KELA, a darknet threat intelligence firm, based in Tel Aviv.

Ilia Kolochenko, CEO,  ImmuniWeb
July 03, 2020
The situation is, however, rather a temporary fluctuation than a long-term trend.
At ImmuniWeb, we're observing a rapid and uncontrolled proliferation of shadow and abandoned IT assets, spanning from unprotected cloud to vulnerable web applications with business-critical data. The situation is dramatically exacerbated by third-parties with privileged access to organizations’ data - exactly what has reportedly happened with BMW, when a supplier is to blame for the incident. < ....
