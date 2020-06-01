Expert Insight: Joomla Data Breach

According to ZDNet, Joomla, an open source content management system for publishing web content, has recently suffered a data breach. The breach occurred due to an unencrypted backup of the JRD portal on a private AWS S3 bucket. The leaked backup file contained details for about 2,700 registered users and includes PII such as full names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses and hashed passwords. While most of the information was already public, the loss of passwords, regardless of encryption level is still incredibly risky and can lead to a rise in credential stuffing.