Expert Insight: Instacart Discloses Security Incident Caused By Two Contractors

Grocery delivery and pick-up service Instacart disclosed a security incident caused by two employees working for a company providing tech support services for Instacart shoppers. According to a press release published today, Instacart says the two employees “may have reviewed more shopper profiles than was necessary in their roles as support agents.

