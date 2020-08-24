Expert Insight: Instacart Discloses Security Incident Caused By Two Contractors

Grocery delivery and pick-up service Instacart disclosed a security incident caused by two employees working for a company providing tech support services for Instacart shoppers. According to a press release published today, Instacart says the two employees “may have reviewed more shopper profiles than was necessary in their roles as support agents.
Martin Jartelius, CSO , Outpost24
August 24, 2020
This speaks nicely in favor of a good practice of logging and auditing where the breach occurred.
Looking at countries that log these breaches with great care, we cannot see the insider breaches where individuals access data to which they have permission to do so, however, without business justification is relatively common. Cases can be seen by police, in medical care and more. The interesting part is that this is generally only detected where there are strict requirements for logging and auditing, there is no reason to suspect that police or medical care, or in this case support workers, are more inclined to such breaches, but rather that if you look for deviations, you shall find deviations.
