Expert Insight: Info Of 27.7 Million Texas Drivers Exposed In Vertafore Data Breach

According to ZDNet, Vertafore, a provider of insurance software, has disclosed this week a data breach, admitting that a third-party accessed the details of 27.7 million Texas drivers. The incident took place on March 11 and happened as a result of human error when three data files were inadvertently stored in an unsecured external storage service. Vertafore said the files were removed from the external storage system on August 1, but after an investigation, they discovered that the files had been accessed without authorization. According to the software provider, the three files contained information on driver’s licenses issued before February 2019, which the company was using for its insurance rating software solution.

Experts Comments