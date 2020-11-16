Expert Comments

Expert Insight: Info Of 27.7 Million Texas Drivers Exposed In Vertafore Data Breach

by
by

According to ZDNet, Vertafore, a provider of insurance software, has disclosed this week a data breach, admitting that a third-party accessed the details of 27.7 million Texas drivers.  The incident took place on March 11 and happened as a result of human error when three data files were inadvertently stored in an unsecured external storage service. Vertafore said the files were removed from the external storage system on August 1, but after an investigation, they discovered that the files had been accessed without authorization.  According to the software provider, the three files contained information on driver’s licenses issued before February 2019, which the company was using for its insurance rating software solution.

https://www.zdnet.com/article/info-of-27-7-million-texas-drivers-exposed-in-vertafore-data-breach/

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Trevor Morgan
November 16, 2020
Product Manager
comforte AG
The best part is that data-centric security travels with the data.
The Vertafore data breach, in which the personally identifiable information of millions of Texas drivers was revealed, reinforces the weaknesses inherent in a perimeter-only strategy. The breach was reported to have occurred due to the sensitive data being transferred to an unsecured external storage device. If that data itself had been secured, rather than relying on the security mechanisms of th.....Read More
The Vertafore data breach, in which the personally identifiable information of millions of Texas drivers was revealed, reinforces the weaknesses inherent in a perimeter-only strategy. The breach was reported to have occurred due to the sensitive data being transferred to an unsecured external storage device. If that data itself had been secured, rather than relying on the security mechanisms of the storage device or the perimeter around it (or lack thereof), then the data essentially would be useless to anybody trying to leverage the stolen information. This style of defence, known as data-centric security, includes methods such as tokenization, which replaces sensitive information with meaningless representational tokens. The best part is that data-centric security travels with the data, so even if it winds up in an unsecured location, as happened in the Vertafore breach, peoples’ most sensitive personal information will still be protected.   Read Less

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

International Fraud Awareness Week (w/c 16th November) – Expert Commentary

US Mental Health Provider Email Breach; Experts Reaction

Security Flaw In Smart TVs Grants Hackers Access

People Could Be Asked To Prove They’ve Had Covid Vaccine...

Microsoft Advises To Stop Using Phone-Based 2FA – Security Expert...

Experts Reacted On The North Face Credential Stuffing Attack

What Expert Says On Chrome Adding Anti-hijacking Feature

Animal Jam Kids’ Virtual World Hit By Data Breach, Impacting...

Experts Insight On Steelcase Suffers Ransomware Attack, Forces 2-week Shut...

Experts Reacted Microsoft’s New Patch Tuesday Format: “A Bad Move”...

1 response

Tom Connolly November 16, 2020 - 12:22 pm

I totally agreed with Trevor, this breach lacks the basic security controls.

Reply

Join the discussion with expert(s)

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.