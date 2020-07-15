Expert Insight: Hacker Selling 142m MGM Guest Details on Dark Web

The MGM Resorts 2019 data breach is much larger than initially reported, and is now believed to have impacted more than 142 million hotel guests, and not just the 10.6 million that ZDNet initially reported back in February 2020.

The new finding came to light over the weekend after a hacker put up for sale the hotel’s data in an ad published on a dark web marketplace. According to the ad, the hacker is selling the details of 142,479,937 MGM hotel guests for a price of just over $2,900.

More information: