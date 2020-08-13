Expert insight: Ethical hackers find 350 million exposed email addresses

White hat hackers CyberNews recently discovered 350 million exposed email addresses on an unsecured server which were likely to have either been stolen or acquired back in October 2018. This unsecured bucket of data was hosted on an Amazon S3 server and exposed for around 18 months in total before Amazon shut it down in June. CyberNews says it’s unclear if malicious actors accessed the data, however, anyone who knew it was there could have downloaded the files.
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist, Synopsys CyRC
August 13, 2020
Cloud storage solutions are convenient and cost-effective, but we must not forget that proper configuration of any cloud service means configuring components, like S3 buckets, securely. Securely in this context implies that a review of the security requirements for the data stored, but also ensures that regulations like the Privacy Act 2020 are respected. If an organisation is struggling to unders ....Cloud storage solutions are convenient and cost-effective, but we must not forget that proper configuration of any cloud service means configuring components, like S3 buckets, securely. Securely in this context implies that a review of the security requirements for the data stored, but also ensures that regulations like the Privacy Act 2020 are respected. If an organisation is struggling to understand the full requirements from either of a security or a privacy perspective, then they should engage with professionals or consultancies skilled in conducting threat models, software architecture reviews, and performing penetration testing. Independent of any regulatory sanctions, these security reviews help avoid the reputational damage that is an inevitable result from a data breach while containing the costs of both forensic reviews and the incident response itself.
Martin Jartelius, CSO , Outpost24
August 13, 2020
It is important to differentiate between signal and noise when it comes to alerts. The fact that you have an email, and what that email is, is something that you continually share when using the Internet. This is also the reason you receive substantial amounts of spam and direct marketing. Comparing this to for example the Yahoo breach where we are talking about accounts, leading to potential cred ....It is important to differentiate between signal and noise when it comes to alerts. The fact that you have an email, and what that email is, is something that you continually share when using the Internet. This is also the reason you receive substantial amounts of spam and direct marketing. Comparing this to for example the Yahoo breach where we are talking about accounts, leading to potential credentials breach, and on the other hand, this case - a “breach” where emails constitute a means of contacting someone or at worst their username, is an incorrect parallel to draw. The main risk here is that the individuals concerned will receive more unwanted emails. No more, no less. As a collective, the security industry has a bad habit of making something benign sound worse than it is, making it hard for those with less insight to focus their efforts. This is clearly such a case, where we can even see recommendations such as changing passwords even though no passwords have been leaked, at least based on what is detailed in the disclosure.
