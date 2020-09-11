Expert Insight: Data center giant Equinix discloses ransomware incident

Equinix, one of the world’s largest providers of on-demand colocation data centers, has disclosed today a security breach. In a short statement published on its website, Equinix said it found ransomware on its internal systems, but that the main core of its customer-facing services remained unaffected. “Our data centers and our service offerings, including managed services, remain fully operational, and the incident has not affected our ability to support our customers,” the company said.

