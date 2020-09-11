Expert Insight: Data center giant Equinix discloses ransomware incident

230 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Equinix, one of the world’s largest providers of on-demand colocation data centers, has disclosed today a security breach. In a short statement published on its website, Equinix said it found ransomware on its internal systems, but that the main core of its customer-facing services remained unaffected. “Our data centers and our service offerings, including managed services, remain fully operational, and the incident has not affected our ability to support our customers,” the company said.

Full story:

https://www.zdnet.com/article/data-center-giant-equinix-discloses-ransomware-incident/

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Trevor Morgan, Product Manager ,  comforte AG
September 11, 2020
If you don’t have the in-house knowledge, then you should consult with data-centric security experts.
Equinix’s recent disclosure of a ransomware incident appears to be hopeful in that the exposure of any sensitive information seems to be mitigated and the situation is under control. What this incident reveals—and what every organisation should take away from it—is that if an IT leader such as Equinix can experience this, so can any other business or organisation. Fortunately, Equinix has th ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article