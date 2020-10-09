Expert Insight: CPS Under Fire Again After Data Breach Cases Jump 18%

254 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has recorded over 1600 data breaches over the course of a year, including scores of unauthorized disclosures classed as “severe,” it has emerged. The data featured in the CPS annual report revealed a total of 1627 recorded data breaches in the 2019-20 financial year, up 18% from the previous year. These included 59 incidents that were serious enough to be reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The vast majority (1463) of incidents related to unauthorized disclosure, which usually indicates some form of human error was to blame. Although most (1385) of these were classed as “very minor” or retained within the criminal justice profession, 78 were classed as “severe.”

Source: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/cps-under-fire-data-breach-cases/

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ilia Kolochenko, CEO,  ImmuniWeb
October 09, 2020
Cybersecurity personnel are already exhausted and overcharged with mushrooming problems.
I’d definitely refrain from criticising the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) unless we have a better and multidimensional understanding of the reported incidents. It is likely that most of them are of an insignificant nature and should have never been classified as a “data breach”. Furthermore, we should first compare the numbers with their national and international peers prior to making acc ....
[Read More >>]
Warren Poschman, Senior Solutions Architect,  comforte AG
October 09, 2020
These technologies prevent breaches, accidental or otherwise, and ensure that the most sensitive data is identified and protected.
As the revelations that the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) underscore, although many consider a breach to be driven by cybercriminals, the biggest contributor is still old fashioned human error. Whether it be from innocent, unintentional mistakes at one end of the spectrum to depraved indifference and incompetence at the other end, many of these unintended disclosures stem from the presen ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article