Expert Insight: 5 Key Takeaways From ESG’s Report: The Impact Of XDR In The Modern SOC

The Industry expert outlines 5 insightful takeaways from a new research report conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG): The impact of XDR in the Modern SOC. ESG’s new survey “The Impact of XDR in the Modern SOC” is out, and one thing looks clear: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) has become the catalyst for redefining security operations by making them more accurate and agile. The survey addresses the main gaps for CISOs and SOC analysts in threat detection and response, including: data processing and analytics for exponentially growing telemetry generated by siloed security products, as well as different perceptions around XDR. As cautious and varied as these perceptions may be, ESG’s research found that XDR adoption is moving fast, with 93% of organizations either working on an XDR project already or looking to do so in the next 6-12 months.

Experts Comments