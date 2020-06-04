Expert Imsight On Hackers Steal Confidential Documents From US Military

Cyber extortionists have stolen sensitive information from a company that supports the US Minuteman III nuclear deterrent, according to Sky News. After gaining access to Westech International’s computer network, the criminals encrypted the company’s machines and began to leak documents online to pressure the company to pay extortion. It is unclear if the documents stolen by the criminals include military classified information, but already-leaked files suggest the hackers had access to extremely sensitive data, including payroll and emails. The company is involved with the nuclear deterrent as a sub-contractor for Northrup Grumman, providing engineering and maintenance support for the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.