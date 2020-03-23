Expert Comments: Trade Groups Seek To Delay California Data Privacy Act Amid Pandemic

In response to the news that a coalition of trade associations have requested California put off enforcement of its landmark privacy regulation in part due to the novel coronavirus, cybersecurity experts commented below.
Lécio de Paula, Data Privacy Director, KnowBe4
March 23, 2020
There should not be any exceptionally long delay to the enforcement of the CCPA.
There should not be any exceptionally long delay to the enforcement of the CCPA, but it may make sense to have a reasonable grace period that is extended based on how everything is moving along. We can already see that the government is making many exceptions to how laws are being enforced (such as the OCR lifting certain penalties under HIPAA). I believe this one should be no different. This does ....There should not be any exceptionally long delay to the enforcement of the CCPA, but it may make sense to have a reasonable grace period that is extended based on how everything is moving along. We can already see that the government is making many exceptions to how laws are being enforced (such as the OCR lifting certain penalties under HIPAA). I believe this one should be no different. This doesn't mean that companies should completely forgo their privacy obligations, but it will give them more time to settle into their new work environments and continue to work towards CCPA compliance.
