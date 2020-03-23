Expert Comments: Trade Groups Seek To Delay California Data Privacy Act Amid Pandemic

In response to the news that a coalition of trade associations have requested California put off enforcement of its landmark privacy regulation in part due to the novel coronavirus, cybersecurity experts commented below.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Josh Bohls, Founder,  Inkscreen
March 23, 2020
I feel a CCPA enforcement delay until January 2021 is reasonable given the environment we are all working in right now.
I feel a CCPA enforcement delay until January 2021 is reasonable given the environment we are all working in right now. The extra time can and should give the US Congress space to devise a national law which would render the California provisions moot.
[Read More >>]
Lécio de Paula, Data Privacy Director,  KnowBe4
March 23, 2020
There should not be any exceptionally long delay to the enforcement of the CCPA.
There should not be any exceptionally long delay to the enforcement of the CCPA, but it may make sense to have a reasonable grace period that is extended based on how everything is moving along. We can already see that the government is making many exceptions to how laws are being enforced (such as the OCR lifting certain penalties under HIPAA). I believe this one should be no different.
[Read More >>]

