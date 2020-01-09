EXPERT COMMENTS: SNAKE Ransomware Targets Organizations’ Entire Corporate Networks

In response to the news that SNAKE ransomware is targeting entire corporate networks, expert offers perspective.

Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
January 09, 2020
Organisations should focus on the root cause on how ransomware enters the network.
Ransomware has proven to be very lucrative for cybercriminals and it appears some of their ill-gotten gains have funded advancements in ransomware tools. The Snake ransomware is one such example where criminals are trying to cause extra disruption by attempting to encrypt the entire network. Organisations should focus on the root cause on how ransomware enters the network. This is primarily through social engineering (mainly phishing), or by exploiting unpatched public-facing software. So if they place resources into addressing these entry points, it is more likely they will prevent ransomware, and many other attack techniques.

