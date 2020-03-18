Expert Comments: Over 25% Of Security Alerts Are False Positives

In response to new research that indicates more than a quarter of security alerts fielded within organizations are false positives, cybersecurity experts offer perspective.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
March 18, 2020
Good system architecture can also help in managing and reducing alerts.
As attacks increase, from both external and internal sources, it is inevitable that things will slip past preventative controls – therefore threat detection controls need to be put in place. But even in medium-sized enterprises, the number of alerts being generated across multiple systems can quickly become overwhelming. While it can be tempting to invest a lot into correlating all the logs an ....
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
March 18, 2020
Having a human pilot is always important to navigate through the data, whether it's with false positives or not.
False positives are always a concern when working with large amounts of data from various monitoring sources like networks devices, endpoints and applications. An organization may flag an application only working during a specific time zone and if an outsourced company or employee is working in another time zone on the other side of the world, this would flag a false positive. Additionally, false ....
