Expert Comments On WeLeakInfo.com Seized For Selling Info From Data Breaches

The UK NCA, the FBI and the German Bundeskriminalamt have coordinated to take ownership of WeLeakInfo.com, a domain for selling subscriptions to data exposed in breaches. We Leak Info claimed to have compiled almost 12.5 billion records stolen from data breaches and allowed users to pay to access it. To access this data, visitors could subscribe to various plans ranging from a $2 trial to a $70 three-month unlimited access account. These plans would then allow a user to perform searches that retrieve information exposed in these data breaches.

Weird stuff over on @weleakinfo’s domain (saying it’s was seized, etc.. is now down: https://t.co/ubsa1cOhdH). Here’s hoping the team is ok, and services are restored soon. Can’t seize a legal service, after all. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/28uy82ZoQj — uɐpʇou@ ✸ (@notdan) January 16, 2020