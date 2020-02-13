Expert Comments On Top Counterintelligence Official Challenges Private Sector To Step Up Defences Against Foreign Spying

The U.S. government’s top counterintelligence official has challenged the private sector to step up and take responsibility for protecting its systems and sensitive data from foreign spying.

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said that “with the private sector and democratic institutions increasingly under attack, this is no longer a problem the U.S. government can address alone.”

The solution requires “a whole-of-society response involving the private sector, an informed American public, as well as our allies,” Evanina said in remarks accompanying the release of an unclassified version of a new counterintelligence strategy.

