Expert Comments On State-Backed Hackers Targeting Coronavirus Workers, UK And US Warn

255 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It has been reported that a joint warning from UK and US agencies says government-backed hackers are attacking healthcare and research institutions in an effort to steal valuable information about efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said the hackers had targeted pharmaceutical companies, research organizations and local governments. The NCSC and CISA did not say which countries were responsible for the attacks. But one U.S. official and one UK official said the warning was in response to intrusion attempts by suspected Chinese and Iranian hackers, as well as some Russian-linked activity.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jonathan Knudsen, Senior Security Strategist ,  Synopsys
May 06, 2020
The alert has a list of excellent recommendations around password security and infrastructure maintenance.
In a time of crisis, pushing cybersecurity to the back burner might be tempting. Many believe that using strong passwords or two-factor authentication is too much trouble when you have so many other concerns. In fact, now is the very best time to evaluate and strengthen your security posture. A joint alert from DHS and NCSC shows that threat groups worldwide are taking advantage of current stre ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article