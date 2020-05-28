Expert Comments On Samsung Develops New Security Chip For Mobile Devices

As reported by TechRadar, Samsung has developed a new secure element (SE) chip and enhanced security software to better protect sensitive data on mobile devices. The new chip, dubbed S3FV9RR, offers protection for booting, isolated storage, mobile payments and other applications. It has also received a Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (CC EAL) of 6+ and this is the highest level ever acquired by a mobile component from Common Criteria which certifies the security level of IT products from EAL0 to EAL7.