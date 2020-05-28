Expert Comments On Samsung Develops New Security Chip For Mobile Devices

182 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

As reported by TechRadar, Samsung has developed a new secure element (SE) chip and enhanced security software to better protect sensitive data on mobile devices. The new chip, dubbed S3FV9RR, offers protection for booting, isolated storage, mobile payments and other applications. It has also received a Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (CC EAL) of 6+ and this is the highest level ever acquired by a mobile component from Common Criteria which certifies the security level of IT products from EAL0 to EAL7.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
May 28, 2020
Mobile security has been in need of a facelift for some time, and this looks set to be the hardware that could just do it.
Mobile security has been in need of a facelift for some time, and this looks set to be the hardware that could just do it. Its versatility, working independently from the device’s main processor, will retain the device’s power yet also bolt on further security enhancements. Being able to include e-passports and cryptocurrency wallets also highlights that this is the start of the next technolog ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article