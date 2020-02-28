Expert Comments On Online Printing Platform Suffering MageCart Breach

For the past 30 months, an online printing platform with a cover store for well-known magazines has been constantly infected with malicious scripts that steal customer payment card data. At least 18 skimmers or sniffers – scripts that copy credit card info at checkout, were identified since August 2017 on Reprint Mint photo store that prints covers of ESPN sports magazine and of the American military publication Stars and Stripes.
