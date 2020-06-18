Expert Comments On Nine Out Of Ten ‘Ethical’ Hackers Abuse Cloud Service Providers

Infosec pros and hackers regularly abuse cloud service providers to conduct reconnaissance and attacks, despite efforts by cloud providers to limit such activity. In a recent research paper titled “Cloud as an Attack Platform”, five boffins from Texas Tech University – Moitrayee Chatterjee, Prerit Datta, Faranak Abri, Akbar Siami-Namin, and Keith Jones – describe a series of interviews they conducted with computer security pros attending the Black Hat and DEF CON conferences. Of the 75 security professionals and hackers they spoke with as a part of a larger examination of attacker psychology, more than 93 per cent admitted to abusing cloud services to create attack environments and launch attacks.

Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
June 18, 2020
The use of cloud service providers to conduct white hat reconnaissance and attacks indicate the need for increased monitoring by cloud service providers to detect such use by both the good and the bad guys. However, cloud service providers are walking a tightrope, as increased vigilance could negatively impact the usability of these services, perhaps having a negative impact on customer retention. ....
