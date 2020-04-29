Expert Comments On Hackers Threaten To Leak Data From Famous High-end Zaha Hadid Architecture Firm

ZDNet has reported that a group of hackers has breached the network of Zaha Hadid Architects, one of the world’s leading architectural firms. The intrusion took place last week, and hackers stole files from the company’s network, encrypted files using ransomware, and are now threatening to release sensitive information on the dark web unless the company pays a hefty ransom demand. The hackers, who said they go by the name of Light (possibly the name of their ransomware variant), provided ZDNet with proof of having ZHA files in their possession. These included payroll records, bank documents, files holding employee details, life insurance details, employee contracts, email inbox dumps, and more.