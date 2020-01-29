EXPERT COMMENTS: CEOs Are deleting Their Social Media Accounts To Avoid Hacking

122 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

In response to reports that CEOs are removing their social media accounts to avoid getting hacked, experts from KnowBe4 and Cerberus Cybersecurity offer perspective.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
January 29, 2020
As awareness of threats continues to grow, it is encouraging to hear that CEOs are adapting their behaviour.
Cyber attacks are a daily occurrence. So it is not surprising to see CEOs are growing increasingly worried about the threats not just to their organisations, but to themselves, as CEOs. As awareness of threats continues to grow, it is encouraging to hear that CEOs are adapting their behaviour to take into consideration these threats and to decrease their attack surface. Technology can help protec ....
[Read More >>]
Bill Santos, President and COO,  Cerberus Cybersecurity
January 29, 2020
Moving from over-dependence on technology to true organizational awareness of the role of every individual in securing the organization.
We are encouraged to see CEO’s moving past the opinion that cyber incidents are “a cost of doing business on the internet” and beginning to accept that there is much more that can, and should, be done to protect themselves and their organizations. By “leading from the front” and taking personal responsibility for their own cybersecurity they are taking the first steps needed to create a ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article