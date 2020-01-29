EXPERT COMMENTS: CEOs Are deleting Their Social Media Accounts To Avoid Hacking

In response to reports that CEOs are removing their social media accounts to avoid getting hacked, experts from KnowBe4 and Cerberus Cybersecurity offer perspective.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Bill Santos, President and COO, Cerberus Cybersecurity
January 29, 2020
Moving from over-dependence on technology to true organizational awareness of the role of every individual in securing the organization.
We are encouraged to see CEO’s moving past the opinion that cyber incidents are “a cost of doing business on the internet” and beginning to accept that there is much more that can, and should, be done to protect themselves and their organizations. By “leading from the front” and taking personal responsibility for their own cybersecurity they are taking the first steps needed to create a ....We are encouraged to see CEO’s moving past the opinion that cyber incidents are “a cost of doing business on the internet” and beginning to accept that there is much more that can, and should, be done to protect themselves and their organizations. By “leading from the front” and taking personal responsibility for their own cybersecurity they are taking the first steps needed to create a comprehensive culture of security, moving from over-dependence on technology to true organizational awareness of the role of every individual in securing the organization
