It was announced today that a popular website MyCastingFile.com used to cast US talent in movies and television shows exposed the data of roughly 260,000 individuals online. Researchers discovered an open Elasticsearch server, hosted by Google Cloud, in the United States. The database was not secured via any form of authentication and in total, close to 10 million records were exposed.

US actor casting company leaked private data of over 260,000 individuals https://t.co/ie2Ogdd99Z — ZDNet (@ZDNet) July 16, 2020