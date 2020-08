Today, ethical security researcher Bob Diachenko published a write-up on his discovery of medical software company Adit‘s insecure database containing more than 3.1M patients’ information. In his write-up, Diachenko notes how he discovered the exposed database on July 13 and proceeded to disclose the issue to the company, but did not receive a response. As a result, the data was destroyed and potentially stolen over a week later by a malicious bot.