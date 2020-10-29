Expert Commentary: True, The Social Networking App That Promises To ‘protect Your Privacy,’ Exposed Private Messages And User Locations

True, which bills itself as the social networking app that will “protect your privacy,” has experienced a security lapse which left one of its servers exposed without a password — spilling private user data to the internet for anyone to read, browse and search the database. The dashboard contained daily server logs dating back to February, and included users’ registered email address or phone number, the contents of private posts and messages between users, and the user’s last known geolocation, which could identify where a user was or had been. The dashboard also exposed the email and phone contacts uploaded by the user, which True uses to match with known friends in the app. None of the data was encrypted.