Expert Commentary: Thousands Of U.S. Lab Results And Medical Records Spilled Online After A Security Lapse

NTreatment, a technology company that manages electronic health and patient records for doctors and psychiatrists, left thousands of sensitive health records exposed to the internet because one of its cloud servers wasn’t protected with a password. The cloud storage server was hosted on Microsoft Azure and contained 109,000 files, a large portion of which contained lab test results from third-party providers like LabCorp, medical records, doctor’s notes, insurance claims, and other sensitive health data for patients across the U.S.
Pravin Rasiah
December 03, 2020
VP of ProductCloudSphere
With the responsibility of collecting and storing extremely personal patient information, it’s imperative that healthcare organizations have proper security measures in place to prevent data leaks and breaches. A server left exposed without a password can endanger patient information and damage a brand's reputation. To ensure patient records remain secure, organizations should invest in a cloud management platform with the ability to provide real-time updates within the cloud landscape. With proper visibility into complex deployments, businesses can control security risks and ensure misconfigurations are remediated before they’ve been exploited. Read Less
