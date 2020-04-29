Expert Commentary On News: Hackers Publish ExecuPharm’s Data After Ransomware Attack

U.S. pharmaceutical giant ExecuPharm confirmed that it was hit by a ransomware attack on March 13, and warned that Social Security numbers, financial information, driver’s licenses and passport numbers, and other sensitive data may have been accessed.

The ransomware group behind the attack has published the data stolen from the company’s servers to a site on the dark web associated with the CLOP ransomware group. Unlike some strains of ransomware, there is no known decryption tool for CLOP.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Anurag Kahol, CTO ,  Bitglass
April 29, 2020
Additionally, companies must ensure adequate employee training to protect from ransomware.
Encrypting a victim's files and exfiltrating the data to publish if the ransom isn't paid is a growing tactic among ransomware groups, making it more critical for companies to have adequate security tools and controls in place to protect their data. ExecuPharm confirmed that Social Security numbers, financial information, drivers' licenses and passport numbers may have been accessed by bad actors.
