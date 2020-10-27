Expert Commentary: Massive Nitro Data Breach Impacts Microsoft, Google, Apple, More

A massive data breach suffered by the Nitro PDF service has impacted many well-known organizations, including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Chase, and Citibank. Claimed to be used by over 10 thousand business customers and 1.8 million licensed users, Nitro is an application used to create, edit, and sign PDFs and digital documents. On October 21, Nitro Software issued an advisory to the Australia Stock Exchange, stating that they were affected by a “low impact security incident” but that no customer data was impacted.

Cybersecurity intelligence firm Cyble has revealed that a threat actor is selling the user and document databases, as well as 1TB of documents, that they claim to have stolen from Nitro Software’s cloud service. Cyble states that the ‘user_credential’ database table contains 70 million user records containing email addresses, full names, bcrypt hashed passwords, titles, company names, IP addresses, and other system-related data.