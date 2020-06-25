Expert Commentary: Frost & Sullivan Data Breach

Today it was announced that Frost & Sullivan experienced a data breach exposing sensitive information such as first and last names, log in names, and hashed passwords. It was determined that the exposed folder was discovered during a daily monitoring routine and included the data of employees and clients among other tables that identify access as administrator.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Avi Shua, CEO and Co-founder,  Orca Security
June 25, 2020
organizations are not being breached by attacking their fortified front gates
As we have seen many times, with this breach and larger ones [e.g. Equifax], organizations are not being breached by attacking their fortified front gates, but by finding a service door lying on rusty hinges. The three most important ways to avoid this kind of attack are coverage, coverage and coverage, to make sure all of your assets are safe, at least from trivial attacks. Having an amazing leve ....
Robert Prigge, CEO,  Jumio
June 25, 2020
Because of this omnipresent and growing threat , there’s no way for any online organization to confirm the authorized user is the one logging in.
Frost & Sullivan’s breach of over 12,000 customer and company records adds even more personal information to the dark web, including email addresses, login names and employee hashed passwords. As some hashed passwords can be easily deciphered, cybercriminals can use this information to log in to Frost & Sullivan’s database as the employee, gaining access to client personal information and othe ....
