Expert Commentary: Drizly Breach And Its Implications

It was announced today that Drizly, an alcohol delivery startup, experienced a data breach. In an email to customers obtained by TechCrunch, the company said that a hacker “obtained” some customer data. The hacker took customer email addresses, date-of-birth, hashed passwords, and in some cases delivery addresses.Drizly did not say when the hack occurred or how many accounts were affected, but did advise users to change their passwords.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer, Cybereason
July 30, 2020
Be transparent and reassure your customers that you are doing everything in your power to protect them.
The reported hack of Drizly is another reminder that consumers should regularly update their user credentials and passwords and that diligence and preparedness isn't always enough to keep hackers at bay. It is important that Drizly not try to play the victim in this situation. Either the hackers stole sensitive information or they didn't. Be transparent and reassure your customers that you are doi ....The reported hack of Drizly is another reminder that consumers should regularly update their user credentials and passwords and that diligence and preparedness isn't always enough to keep hackers at bay. It is important that Drizly not try to play the victim in this situation. Either the hackers stole sensitive information or they didn't. Be transparent and reassure your customers that you are doing everything in your power to protect them. It's safe to say that all companies value their privacy and work around the clock to protect proprietary information from their customers and partners. But valuing privacy and actually taking the necessary means to secure data oftentimes aren't aligned. To corporate America, it's inevitable that your network will be compromised and the companies that rebound from a compromise by smelling more like roses than moldy cheese are the ones that truly value security. Today, there is no silver bullet to prevent hackers from penetrating a network because you can't prevent the inevitable from happening but you can improve your security hygiene, hire a team of threat hunters and be diligent.
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate, Comparitech
July 30, 2020
The dark web listing is concerning but isn't necessarily proof that Drizly leaked credit card information.
Drizly users should change their passwords as well as the passwords of any other accounts that share the same password. If the passwords are cracked, hackers will try using them to log in to other accounts, an attack known as credential stuffing. Users should also be on the lookout for targeted phishing messages from scammers posing as Drizly or a related company. The dark web listing is concerni ....Drizly users should change their passwords as well as the passwords of any other accounts that share the same password. If the passwords are cracked, hackers will try using them to log in to other accounts, an attack known as credential stuffing. Users should also be on the lookout for targeted phishing messages from scammers posing as Drizly or a related company. The dark web listing is concerning but isn't necessarily proof that Drizly leaked credit card information. The credit cards could have come from a separate database and merged with Drizly's using common identifiers, such as email addresses. The screenshot of the dark web listing shows zero sales so far, so no one has left feedback on whether the data is valid or not (as of when the screenshot was taken).
Dan Panesar, Director UK & Ireland, Securonix
July 29, 2020
Organisations and their security teams are out gunned by today's attackers in terms of resources and skills.
The reported Drizly data breach is interesting as it shows clearly just how long the attacker was able to have access to Drizly’s internal systems without being noticed. We call this the 'detection gap' — the time between an initial breach and the victim noticing it. The stolen data appears to have been available since February, but the breach was only identified by Drizly on July 13 and repor ....The reported Drizly data breach is interesting as it shows clearly just how long the attacker was able to have access to Drizly’s internal systems without being noticed. We call this the 'detection gap' — the time between an initial breach and the victim noticing it. The stolen data appears to have been available since February, but the breach was only identified by Drizly on July 13 and reported to customers earlier this week That is a two-week delay between identifying the breach and informing any affected customers. The ‘detection gap’ has been going down for the last few years but, as this attack shows, it is still far too high. There are solutions that can reduce mean time to detection substantially. Organisations and their security teams are out gunned by today's attackers in terms of resources and skills. Security teams often have to spend huge amounts of time managing the security systems, which means less time focusing in on the threats. One clear way to reverse this challenge is using analytics and automation. These can help reduce the burden on security teams, bring better visibility to the threats they are facing and allow them to respond and react faster to attacks.
Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul
July 29, 2020
That is a 2-week delay between identifying the breach and informing affected customers.
The reported Drizly data breach is interesting for what it shows about attacker dwell time - the time between an initial breach and the victim noticing it. The stolen data has been available on the dark web since mid-February 2020, but the breach was only identified by Drizly on July 13th, 2020, and reported to customers on July 28th, 2020. That is a 2-week delay between identifying the breach a ....The reported Drizly data breach is interesting for what it shows about attacker dwell time - the time between an initial breach and the victim noticing it. The stolen data has been available on the dark web since mid-February 2020, but the breach was only identified by Drizly on July 13th, 2020, and reported to customers on July 28th, 2020. That is a 2-week delay between identifying the breach and informing affected customers. More importantly, indications are that the threat actor had access to Drizly's systems for roughly 6 months, at least, before they were identified. Dwell time has been going down for the last several years but, as this shows, it is still far too high. Tools exist that can reduce dwell time substantially, but organizations need to be proactive about adding them to their security suites.
Robert Prigge, CEO, Jumio
July 29, 2020
Drizly’s recommendation for customers to change passwords is not enough to keep user data protected.
Drizly’s exposed email addresses, delivery addresses, credit card details, hashed passwords, birth dates and order history selling for $14 speaks to the abundance of personal data available for sale and just how inexpensive it is for fraudsters to commit account takeover and fraud. With this information, cybercriminals can decode passwords and log-in as the user allowing them to steal credit car ....Drizly’s exposed email addresses, delivery addresses, credit card details, hashed passwords, birth dates and order history selling for $14 speaks to the abundance of personal data available for sale and just how inexpensive it is for fraudsters to commit account takeover and fraud. With this information, cybercriminals can decode passwords and log-in as the user allowing them to steal credit card information to make fraudulent purchases both on the site and elsewhere. As most use the same password across accounts, fraudsters can use this same password to access the user’s banking accounts, social media profiles, unemployment benefit sites and more to steal benefits and change the password to lock the real user out. Drizly’s recommendation for customers to change passwords is not enough to keep user data protected. Online retailers (and any organization with a digital presence) have a responsibility to keep accounts protected to maintain customer trust. Biometric authentication (leveraging unique human traits to confirm identity) is far more secure and ensures only the legitimate user can access their account.
