Expert Commentary: Drizly Breach And Its Implications

It was announced today that Drizly, an alcohol delivery startup, experienced a data breach. In an email to customers obtained by TechCrunch, the company said that a hacker “obtained” some customer data. The hacker took customer email addresses, date-of-birth, hashed passwords, and in some cases delivery addresses.Drizly did not say when the hack occurred or how many accounts were affected, but did advise users to change their passwords.