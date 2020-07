Researchers at vpnMentor discovered the unsecured database hosted on AWS as part of a broader web mapping project and quickly traced it back to casino app Clubillion in March.

The online database, which was finally secured on April 5, was updated with huge amounts of users’ personal information every single day: in the region of 200 million new records, and included personally identifiable information (PII) including emails, private messages, winnings and IP addresses.