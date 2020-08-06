Expert Commentary: Canon ransomware attack

Please find below expert commentary on th news that Canon experienced a ransomware attack, similar to LG and Xerox.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jason Bevis, VP Awake Labs,  Awake Security
August 06, 2020
There are several warning signs of pre-encryption activity visible on the network that Canon likely missed.
Canon is not the first victim of Maze and we have seen Maze be very active and malicious in the past weeks including the recently published 50GB of data from LG and another 25GB of data from Xerox. We haven’t seen Canon’s data hit the forums yet, but will likely see 10 TB of data posted for sale soon if Canon doesn’t pay, judging by what we’ve witnessed from other attacks. Like the others, ....
Matt Walmsley, EMEA Director,  Vectra
August 06, 2020
Attackers will maneuver themselves through a network and make that step from a regular user account, to a privileged account.
Maze Group ransomware operators use “name and shame” tactics whereby victim’s data is exfiltrated prior to encryption and used to leverage ransomware payments. The bullying tactics used by such ransomware groups are making attacks even more expensive, and they are not going to stop any time soon, particularly within the current climate. These attackers will attempt to exploit, coerce, and ca ....
Sanjay Jagad, Sr. Director of Products and Solutions ,  Cloudian
August 06, 2020
Encryption doesn’t work against ransomware because the attacker can simply re-encrypt the data to prevent access to its rightful owner.
Canon, LG, and Xerox were all recent victims of a Maze ransomware attack, and we’ll continue to see more and more organizations fall prey to such breaches. Encryption doesn’t work against ransomware because the attacker can simply re-encrypt the data to prevent access to its rightful owner. Other traditional approaches to combating ransomware, such as anti-phishing training, firewalls, and pas ....
