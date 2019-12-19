Expert Comment: WhatsApp Bug Crashes App And Erases Group Messages By Security Experts December 19, 2019 225 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email In response to the news that researchers discovered a WhatsApp security threat that can crashes the app and delete group chats, a security expert offers perspective. EXPERTS COMMENTS Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4 December 19, 2019 People should continue to check for an updated version, v2.19.246 or higher. While destructive and inconvenient, it is worth noting that at least the conversations are not leaked and no personal data is exposed. Unfortunately, at this time, the Apple store is not showing the new, fixed version as being available. People should continue to check for an updated version, v2.19.246 or higher, and apply the patch as soon as possible. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Dot Your Expert Comments SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. : Subscribe Join the Conversation Join the Conversation Cancel Reply Will not be published. Website In this article Expert Comments
Expert Comment: WhatsApp Bug Crashes App And Erases Group Messages
In response to the news that researchers discovered a WhatsApp security threat that can crashes the app and delete group chats, a security expert offers perspective.
If you are an expert on this topic:Dot Your Expert Comments
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
Join the Conversation
In this article