Expert Comment: WhatsApp Bug Crashes App And Erases Group Messages

In response to the news that researchers discovered a WhatsApp security threat that can crashes the app and delete group chats, a security expert offers perspective.

Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
December 19, 2019
People should continue to check for an updated version, v2.19.246 or higher.
While destructive and inconvenient, it is worth noting that at least the conversations are not leaked and no personal data is exposed. Unfortunately, at this time, the Apple store is not showing the new, fixed version as being available. People should continue to check for an updated version, v2.19.246 or higher, and apply the patch as soon as possible.

