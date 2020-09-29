EXPERT COMMENT: the crucial role technology plays in maintaining a functioning society

115 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

The news that free iPads will be given out to care homes to help residents stay connected in the face of rising coronavirus infections, emphasizes the crucial role technology plays in helping to keep society functioning.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Stefan Spendrup, VP Enterprise Mobility, Northern and Western Europe,  https://www.soti.net/
September 29, 2020
Deploying multiple devices, especially in a care home setting can present challenges and risks.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, technology has played a crucial role in keeping societies function during periods of lockdown and quarantine. The news that thousands of care homes across England will be given free iPads to help residents keep in touch with family in the face of rising coronavirus cases reinforces our reliance on technology to stay connected. However, deploying multiple device ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article