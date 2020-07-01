Expert Comment: Roblox Accounts Targeted By Pro-Trump Hacking Campaign

In response to reports that a hacking campaign is targeting Roblox accounts to support President Trump in the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections in November, a cybersecurity expert offers perspective.
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate, Comparitech
July 01, 2020
A data breach and credential stuffing both seem plausible.
A data breach and credential stuffing both seem plausible.

Politics aside, the big question here is how did hackers manage to access these accounts? A data breach and credential stuffing both seem plausible. Either way, Roblox users should change their passwords. If they're using the same password on any other account, those passwords should be changed to something unique to that account.
Chris Clements, VP, Cerberus Sentinel
July 01, 2020
Cybercriminals don’t care about the value of the target, only that they are able to spread their political agendas as far and wide as possible.
Cybercriminals don't care about the value of the target, only that they are able to spread their political agendas as far and wide as possible.

We expect to see continued escalation of politically motivated hacking as the 2020 presidential election draws closer. These types of hacking campaigns are opportune and indiscriminate in nature. Cybercriminals don't care about the value of the target, only that they are able to spread their political agendas as far and wide as possible. Online games unfortunately fit nicely into the sights of politically motivated attackers as they often have audiences of millions and are not the subject of security scrutiny that say a bank or ecommerce platform regularly face.
