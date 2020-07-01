Expert Comment: Roblox Accounts Targeted By Pro-Trump Hacking Campaign

315 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

In response to reports that a hacking campaign is targeting Roblox accounts to support President Trump in the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections in November, a cybersecurity expert offers perspective.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
July 01, 2020
No matter your political leanings, hacks like this emphasize the dangers of allowing your kids to play online without proper supervision.
No matter your political leanings, hacks like this emphasize the dangers of allowing your kids to play online without proper supervision. If hackers can do this, they could include any kind of message in a game, possibly promoting materials that are definitely not safe for children. ....
[Read More >>]
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
July 01, 2020
A data breach and credential stuffing both seem plausible.
Politics aside, the big question here is how did hackers manage to access these accounts? A data breach and credential stuffing both seem plausible. Either way, Roblox users should change their passwords. If they're using the same password on any other account, those passwords should be changed to something unique to that account. ....
[Read More >>]
Chris Clements, VP,  Cerberus Sentinel
July 01, 2020
Cybercriminals don’t care about the value of the target, only that they are able to spread their political agendas as far and wide as possible.
We expect to see continued escalation of politically motivated hacking as the 2020 presidential election draws closer. These types of hacking campaigns are opportune and indiscriminate in nature. Cybercriminals don’t care about the value of the target, only that they are able to spread their political agendas as far and wide as possible. Online games unfortunately fit nicely into the sights of p ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article