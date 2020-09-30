Expert Comment: Palm Scanner Launched For ‘Secure Payments’

58 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Following the news that ‘Amazon has announced a new payment system for real-world shops’, please find a comment below from David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
David Emm, Principal Security Researcher ,  Kaspersky
September 30, 2020
The key lies in how the data is being encrypted and stored.
The new Amazon One payment sounds very convenient: you just hold your palm above the reader and it charges your card automatically – no swiping, no PIN, nothing. But to do this, they’re taking biometric data - in this case, a palm - and storing it in the cloud correlated with payment data. Amazon says the data will be encrypted. If we want to bring on the future securely, we must ensure it’ ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article