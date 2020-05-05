Expert Comment On New ISACA Research From SIRP By Security Experts May 5, 2020 333 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email EXPERTS COMMENTS Faiz Shuja, Co-Founder & CEO, SIRP May 05, 2020 Cybersecurity teams should have centralised visibility along with risk-based decision strategy. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic most organisations have moved quickly to equip their security analysts to continue threat detection and response activities from home. Not everyone, however, is able to access the necessary tools and resources at home and almost all are reporting that the disruption has led to an upsurge in cyber attacks aimed at individuals. To counter this, we are advisin ....[Read More >>]In response to the COVID-19 pandemic most organisations have moved quickly to equip their security analysts to continue threat detection and response activities from home. Not everyone, however, is able to access the necessary tools and resources at home and almost all are reporting that the disruption has led to an upsurge in cyber attacks aimed at individuals. To counter this, we are advising customers to have a security operations platform in place that fuses essential cybersecurity information in one place. Cybersecurity teams should have centralised visibility along with risk-based decision strategy, so that decisions can be better prioritised in these heightened risk exposure times. Practical measures to take include · Upgrading the seriousness of alerts allied to their most critical assets · Adjusting the risk matrix · Changing the default severity of phishing alerts · More frequent vulnerability scanning of remotely access services and remotely connected devices Constantly tweaking threat-levels in this way allows organisations to quickly realign their priorities to optimise detection and response effectiveness. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Dot Your Expert Comments SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. : Subscribe In this article Expert Comments
