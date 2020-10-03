Expert Comment On H&M’s GDPR Fine

170 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

H&M has been hit with a $40m GDPR fine for illegally surveilling employees in Germany.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Francis Gaffney, Director of Threat Intelligence,  Mimecast
October 03, 2020
Organisations shouldn’t view regulation such as this as a burden and start to view it through the lens of their customers, partners, or employees.
GDPR is not just something else an organisation needs to comply with, but rather benefit from the behaviours GDPR is designed to encourage. Organisations shouldn’t view regulation such as this as a burden and start to view it through the lens of their customers, partners, or employees. If someone trusts you with their data, you owe it to them to be completely honest about what data you are colle ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article