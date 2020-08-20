Expert comment on Experian data breach

356 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

South Africa has just been hit by one of the largest-ever data breaches after Experian, one of the country’s biggest credit bureaus, was hit by a fraudster.

https://twitter.com/campuscodi/status/1296314770002513921

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Heino Gevers, Cybersecurity Expert,  Mimecast
August 20, 2020
Do not click on links and do not hand over personal information over the phone or via electronic communication.
It’s encouraging to see how quickly Experian made the breach public and informed the necessary authorities. Judging by their statement, swift action was taken to impound the stolen data and delete it. Hopefully, their quick response means no copies were made, but irrespective banking customers should be on high alert for targeted phishing and impersonation attacks via email, SMS, or phone call. ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article