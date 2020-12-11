Expert Comments

Expert Comment On EMA Cyber Attack

Following the news that the European Medicines Agency has been the target of a cyber attack, and some documents related to the Pfizer vaccine had been unlawfully accessed, Chief Security Scientist commented below.

Joseph Carson
Chief Security Scientist & Advisory CISO
Thycotic
The regulatory submission has been accessed unlawfully which is a reminder that privileged access security is and will continue to be a challenge.
We are once again reminded that cyber attackers will try to gain access to sensitive information linked to COVID-19, especially any details related to vaccines. Any company or government working on COVID-19 vaccines or testing must increase the priority of cybersecurity as they will continue to be directly targeted by cyberattacks and right now when the world is waiting on vaccines to be distributed there is no time for complacency. The statement released by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), who is the victim of this latest data breach, indicates that the regulatory submission has been accessed unlawfully which is a reminder that privileged access security is and will continue to be a challenge for companies to get in control and it must be a top priority for security.  Read Less

