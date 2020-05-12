Expert Comment: Hacking Group ShinyHunters Selling Over 73 Million Records On Dark Web

In response to reports that indicate a hacker group named ShinyHunters is selling over 73 million user records from 11 companies on the dark web, a cybersecurity expert offers perspective.

James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
May 12, 2020
End users will want to continue vigilance when it comes to spear phishing or targeted emails about their accounts.
Criminal hacking groups are all about getting the most money for the records they steal or collect from various data breaches to organizations. Whether they get a thousand records or a million records, they have some potential value on the dark web. By collecting all of these records, the criminal groups can reverse engineer the passwords to build up a database for credential stuffing, an attack ....
