Expert Comment: Gaming Site Nexus Mods Discloses Data Breach By Security Experts December 20, 2019

In response to the news that gaming modification site Nexus Mods disclosed a data breach, a cybersecurity expert offers perspective.

EXPERTS COMMENTS

James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
December 20, 2019

It is strongly recommended that this type of sensitive information be further protected with multi-factor authentication (MFA). Organizations that have databases containing email addresses, usernames and passwords will want to have strong access control processes and a robust security program to protect sensitive information, even in legacy and older databases. It is strongly recommended that this type of sensitive information be further protected with multi-factor authentication (MFA) to reduce access and the risk of the data being stolen. For the end users who access websites, using unique passwords is important, but with this data breach, they will want to be alert of targeted email attacks against them. The criminals will use the stolen data to trick them into clicking on the links or opening malicious attachments. This in turn, will either infect their computers with ransomware to collect money or malware to steal their data and possibly their identities.
In response to the news that gaming modification site Nexus Mods disclosed a data breach, a cybersecurity expert offers perspective.
