Expert Comment: Emotet Attacks

Cybersecurity experts reacted on the recent news surrounding the ANSSI warning of a surge in Emotet attacks in France.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul
September 10, 2020
Malware development has reached the level of professional service and this shows the kind of threats the industry.
The warning from CERT-FR on the increased Emotet malware activity is another indication of how sophisticated some malware groups have become. The Emotet malware was first identified in 2014 and has been developed continuously since. Malicious actors are following the same software development life cycle we use in industry, keeping their wares relevant as long as they can and adding features and c ....The warning from CERT-FR on the increased Emotet malware activity is another indication of how sophisticated some malware groups have become. The Emotet malware was first identified in 2014 and has been developed continuously since. Malicious actors are following the same software development life cycle we use in industry, keeping their wares relevant as long as they can and adding features and capability with each cycle. Malware development has reached the level of professional service and this shows the kind of threats the industry is up against: professional criminals with resources, skill, and a process that seeks to improve their malicious tools while they develop new ones. We need to stay a step or more ahead of them, and deploy tools such as behavioral analytics, that can respond to updated existing threats, while reliably stopping previously unseen attacks.
