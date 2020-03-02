Expert Analysis On How Dangerous Is The App Store You Use?

424 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Recently, RiskIQ published its 2019 Mobile App Threat Landscape report, which analyses the ‘murky mobile app underworld’, including app stores across the globe. This report found that 9Game.com- a mobile app store offering free Android games- is the most dangerous store to download apps from. The report also discovered that there were almost 62,000 new malicious apps uploaded to the store in 2019 alone.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
March 02, 2020
The problem lies when individuals go beyond what they know, and download unknown or untrusted apps that can be malicious.
One key rule to always remember in order to keep your device safe is to never install unauthorised software or apps from third-party app stores. You can never guarantee their security or privacy. This said, many people will like to take this risk into their own hands, especially if they have been told about particular “safe” apps in the store. The problem lies when individuals go beyond what ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article