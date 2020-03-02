Expert Analysis On How Dangerous Is The App Store You Use?

Recently, RiskIQ published its 2019 Mobile App Threat Landscape report, which analyses the ‘murky mobile app underworld’, including app stores across the globe. This report found that 9Game.com- a mobile app store offering free Android games- is the most dangerous store to download apps from. The report also discovered that there were almost 62,000 new malicious apps uploaded to the store in 2019 alone.
