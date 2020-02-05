Expert Analysis On Attacker Used Twitter API To Match Usernames To Passwords

Twitter has disclosed a security incident involving the abuse of one of its official API features. Twitter admitted a flaw in its backend systems was exploited to discover the cellphone numbers of potentially millions of users en masse, which could lead to their de-anonymization through the exploitable API which has already been abused by systems in Iran, Israel and Malaysia.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]