Expert Analysis Of WordPress GDPR Cookie Consent Plugin By Security Experts February 14, 2020

The WordPress GDPR Cookie consent plugin used by 700,000 websites was found to have critical vulnerabilities that could have allowed cybercriminals to delete, change content and inject a malicious code.

EXPERTS COMMENTS

Chris Olson, CEO , The Media Trust
February 14, 2020

While consent management platforms (CMP) have been widely adopted, they have not been proven to honor consumer choice. CMPs conform to a minimum standard and oftentimes provide outdated information to consumers. Though CMPs are useful, they do not offer an end-to-end solution; implementation varies from vendor-to-vendor where each captures consumer consent in their own way to meet the minimum standard. Bottom line, the technologies that power the digital ecosystem are still fragmented and after almost two years of GDPR all that is being offered is a misplaced sense of trust.
